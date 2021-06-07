More Information On Fatal Highway 49 Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA —More information has been released about a two-vehicle crash that sadly took the life of a woman from Iowa. On the morning of June 5th, 48-year-old Dennis Conners of Monrow, Georgia was driving a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck northbound on State Route 49, south of O’Connell Lane. The second driver, a 50-year-old female from Iowa, was headed southbound in a gray Nissan Altima when the Dodge Ram veered to the left and traveled directly into her lane.

The vehicles had a head-on collision in the southbound lane, the force of which pushed the Nissan Altima onto the west roadway shoulder and caused the truck to overturn. The driver of the Dodge Ram was transported from the scene via ambulance with minor injuries, the second driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is currently unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor in this collision and no further details are available. The identity of the driver who lost her life is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The original story about the crash can be found here.