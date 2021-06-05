Crash On HWY 49 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Traffic is backed up along Highway 49 in the San Andreas area after a two-vehicle collision where an air ambulance has been called to the scene.

The CHP reports that a Nissan sedan and a Dodge Ram pickup have collided between Union Mine and Cement Plant roads. The sedan has major front-end damage and the truck is overturned. Officers are directing traffic, so once again it is getting backed up in both directions and travelers may want to find an alternative route as there is plenty of activity in the area. An air ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries at this time. More details will be reported as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.