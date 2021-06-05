Update: Fire Reported In Arnold Area

Fire in Arnold area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 8:10 a.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports ground crews have located a plume of smoke in the Arnold area of Calaveras County that they were having a hard time pinpointing due to its remote location as the Columbia helicopter is not available until after 8 a.m. The Ridge Crest Incident is on Summit Level Road near Forest Road 7N08. CAL Fire dispatch reports the fire is two acres in size and burning at a slow rate of spread in brush and timber. No structures are threatened. Further details will be updated when more information comes into the news center.

Original post at 7:30 a.m.: Arnold, CA — A plume of smoke in the Arnold area of Calaveras County has ground crews heading in that direction. CAL Fire dispatch reports that the fire is in a remote area and pinpointing its exact location has been difficult as the Columbia helicopter is not available until 8 a.m. Also, due to that, there is no fire activity to report. The blaze is being called the “Ridge Crest Incident.” An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.