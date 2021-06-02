Sunny
Town Hall On Industrial Hemp

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne, CA – The public’s feedback is wanted regarding industrial hemp.

The Tuolumne County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office along with the Community Development Department will be holding a virtual town hall on Thursday, June 17th. The discussion will center around the development of an industrial hemp ordinance for the county.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and run through 7 p.m.

Here are the ZOOM details needed to join the meeting and give opinions on the subject:

  • Zoom Meeting ID: 895 4427 3783
  • Passcode: IndHemp

