County Offers Preparedness Tips For Predicted ‘Wild’ Fire Season

Sonora, CA – With one of the worst wildfire seasons being predicted due to the drought conditions, Tuolumne County is offering up a chance to talk to fire experts.

The county’s Office of Emergency services (OES) will hold a wildfire preparedness virtual town hall on Thursday, June 3rd via zoom. On hand to give the best practices and preparedness tips are staff from the sheriff’s office, animal control, U.S. Forest Service, CAL Fire, and local fire departments. There will also be leaders from other resources like the American Red Cross detailing the services they provide.

The one-hour meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. The public can ask questions of these experts until 7 p.m. To join the zoom town hall, use meeting ID: 951-8746-5996 with passcode: Wildfire.