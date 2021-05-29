House fire in Rancho Calaveras 5-28-21 View Photos

Rancho Calaveras, CA — Fire crews are still on the scene of a structure fire in Calaveras County this morning.

The blaze ignited in a home on the 6000 block of Cane Lane near Brooks Road, south of Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras area Friday evening. Calaveras Consolidated Fire reported heavy fire conditions on the second floor at the front of the home with the flames ignited in the attic. Luckily, those inside the house were able to escape the blaze unharmed. They report significant damage inside the home but the flames did not spread to any other areas of the home or to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters continued to monitor the fire for potential hot spots overnight. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.