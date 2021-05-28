Mariposa Moved To Yellow Tier, Bonus For Yosemite

ioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA – More visitors will be allowed into Yosemite National Park now that Mariposa County has moved to the lowest tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy during the COVID pandemic.

The county dropped to the yellow tier on Tuesday, as reported here. The move allowed the park to release an additional 400 to 500 day-use reservations per day. Passes are currently available for additional reservations for visitors’ arrivals from May 28 through June 2. After that, they will become available at 8 a.m. (PDT) seven days in advance of a visitor’s planned arrival through September 30th, click here for reservation. Park officials note that a reservation is required to enter the gates and drive into Yosemite through the end of September.

Expecting a relatively busy Memorial Day weekend, Park officials offer this tip for visitors, avoid delays by arriving by mid-morning. They also ask all those who come to enjoy the majestic beauty of the park to please recreate responsibly.