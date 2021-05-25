Mariposa Moves To Yellow Tier, Calaveras And Tuolumne Remain Orange

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Mariposa has officially shifted into the Yellow Tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The State released this week’s Blueprint update today with data for the week ending May 15th. Tuolumne County’s Case Rate decreased slightly from 3.3 to 3.0, and the Test Positivity Rate went from 1.7 to 1.6 percent. Calaveras is at a 4.2 Case Rate from 4.5 and has a Test Positivity Rate of 4.2 from 3.2 percent, Mariposa is at a 1.6 from a 2.4 Case Rate and a Test Positivity Rate of 1.6 from 1.1 percent. California is on track to meet requirements to move “Beyond the Blueprint” as detailed here, on June 15th. More details on tiers are on our COVID page here.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports two new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,161. Active cases increased one to nine and recoveries increased one to 2,096 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 453 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 34,092 vaccinations given and 42,894 COVID tests conducted.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports three new community cases, a woman age 18 to 29, a woman age 40 to 49, and a man age 60 to 69 who were all not vaccinated. One resident is hospitalized with COVID. A total of 12 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,161 cases split between 2,744 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports no active cases. A duplicate case has been removed from the total case count by public health. Total community cases released from isolation is 2,665 and the total number of tests administered is 97,032. The county reports 18,562 fully vaccinated residents and 4,025 individuals partially vaccinated.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports one new case today, an unvaccinated man age 6 infected via community transmission. No cases are hospitalized and one case is currently active. There are a total of 454 cases since the pandemic began.

Testing – The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here. Public Health is coordinating a new location for the State testing site in Sonora. The site is expected to move from the fairgrounds by May 30th and details will be shared when the move is confirmed.

Vaccines – Residents are able to attend clinics being held in other neighboring counties. For Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Mariposa clinics register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule an appointment. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8 AM to 8 PM, Sat and Sun 8 AM-5 PM) for assistance.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/21 12 3 1,789 38 Calaveras 5/25 9 2 2,161 56 Mariposa 5/25 1 1 454 7 Mono 5/25 9 2 1,033 4 Stanislaus 5/25 286 34 56,043 1,066 Tuolumne 5/25 12 3 4,161 67 For other county-level statistics view our page here.