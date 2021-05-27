Update: Evacuation Advisory For Fire In Mariposa County

Update at 5:56 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the Live Oak Fire has grown from 150 to 200 acres in size and there is 5% containment at this time as crews continue to make progress on the blaze. Further details on an advisory evacuation and road closures are below:

Update at 5:25 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the Live Oak Fire is 150 acres in size and there is zero containment at this time. Although they added that crews are making progress on the blaze. The flames ignited around 2:36 p.m. in the 41000 block of Live Oak Road, east of Yaqui Gulch Road and west of Highway 140. Advisory evacuation information and road closures can be viewed below.

Original post at 4:45 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — Ground and aircraft, including some CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Units (TCU), are battling a vegetation fire dubbed the “Live Oak Fire” east of Mariposa in Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in the 41000 block of Live Oak Road, east of Yaqui Gulch Road and west of Highway 140. There is no word on the fire’s activity or size, but the sheriff’s office has issued an advisory evacuation and road closures.

The sheriff’s office provided this advisory evacuation area:

Yagui Gulch Rd from Live oak to Hwy 140

All of Live Oak Rd

Hwy 140 from Yagui to Bumgardner Rd

Sheriff’s officials stress this is not an evacuation order, it is an advisory of fire in the area that has the potential for evacuations should conditions change. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

The road closure is from Yaqui Gulch Road from Highway 140 to Guadalupe Creek Road.

