YARTS Buses Return For The Yosemite Summer Season

Sonora, CA – The public will once again see Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) buses rolling down the streets of Sonora and Groveland as the summer season is officially underway, but seating is limited.

The summer schedule for the coach service to Yosemite National Park from Mariposa along Highway 140 and Sonora and Groveland along Highway 120 will still require riders to follow COVID protocols. Those include passengers wearing face masks while waiting to board buses and once riding them. Additionally, capacity has been reduced to a maximum of 30 passengers to follow social distancing restrictions. Due to that reservations are encouraged, as only a limited amount of walk-on tickets will be issued, click here for reservations.

YARTs Transit Manager Christine Chavez also stressed “There’s no stress related to driving through the mountains, no need to worry about finding a place to park the car or trying to secure a day-use pass [to ride its buses into the park].”