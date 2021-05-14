Drownings At God’s Bath In Tuolumne County

God's Bath swimming pool in Tuolumne County View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – One person is deceased after drowning in the God’s Bath swimming hole and deputies are searching for two other possible victims.

After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting regarding the activity in that area, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin reported that deputies were “actively responding to a reported drowning” at Gods Bath swimming hole in the Tuolumne River Canyon. He detailed, “When fire, medics, and deputies arrived on scene, they were able to confirm three drowning victims. One victim, an unknown-aged female, was retrieved from the water and pronounced deceased. Two other victims remain in the water, their conditions unknown.”

The Tuolumne County Search And Rescue (SAR) team is headed to the area to conduct a swift water rescue along with the Tuolumne County Dive Team and a CHP Helicopter. Sandelin relays that is all the information he has at this time, but he will provide an update once more details become available.

