Update: Fire In Mokeulmne Hill Area

Vegitation fire in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County View Photos

Update at 1:20 pm: Fire crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on a 3-acre vegetation fire that CAL-Fire has dubbed the “Diamond Fire” was burning in Calaveras County. The flames broke out just before one o’clock in the 500 block of Diamond Lane near Lower Dorray road. They ignited in some grass in a pasture and were moving at a slow rate of spread. CAL Fire dispatch reports one structure was threatened but no details given on the type of building. A small crew will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up over the next couple of hours. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Original post at12:54pm: Mokelumne Hill, CA— Vegetation fire in the 500 block of Diamond Lane near Lower Dorray road, between Mokelumne Hill and Glencoe, north of Highway 26 in Calaveras County.

Air and ground resources are headed to this location. No information about size, rate of spread, or if any structures are threatened. The fire is reportedly burning in some grass in a pasture An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the NewsCenter.