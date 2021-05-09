Overview Of Work Planned On Local Roadways

Road work with flagger View Photo

There are a few areas to expect crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of May 9 to May 16.

On Hwy 108 from Sugar Pine Road to Sierra Road there will be one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and may cause ten-minute delays.

On Hwy 49 in Tuolumne from the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line to Hwy 120 south junction in Mariposa, road striping may delay traffic five minutes. The roadwork is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 3 PM.

In Calaveras at Chestnut Street on Hwy 12 long-term shoulder work on both sides of the road will continue. The work is scheduled through July 2nd.

On Hwy 26 in Calaveras workers will also be doing bridge work on Hwy 26 in Valley Springs from Railroad Flat Road to Barney Way on the right. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Wednesday. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays.

On Hwy 120 from Big Oak Road to Old Hwy 120 drainage work from 7 AM to 3 PM will cause traffic delays of about 10 minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.