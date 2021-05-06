Students Planted Giant Sequoia Saplings

Pinecrest, CA–Pinecrest Expedition Academy celebrated Arbor Day this year by partnering with Visit Tuolumne County and planting a new grove of Giant Sequoias at Kennedy Meadows. The President and CEO of Visit Tuolumne County Lisa Mayo talked about the project by saying.

“Visitors love to come to our region to see the Tuolumne Grove in Yosemite National Park, and we hope this new grove will entice more people to come up the Highway 108 corridor and explore the beautiful scenery of our area. Planting this new grove was also a fun way to engage a young generation and inspire them to continue to serve as destination stewards.”

Visit Tuolumne County was gifted three planted baby sequoia trees to show the region’s goal of sustainability and destination stewardship. Pinecrest Expedition Academy developed some school lessons for students to learn about the sequoias, how to test Ph levels of soil, and the process of planting a new grove. The students will be keeping an eye on the trees and monitoring their growth while also updating an online chart on the school’s website which will be able to be viewed by the public.

