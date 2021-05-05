Clements Bar Owner Busted For Selling Fraudulent Vaccine Cards

Fraudulent Vaccine Cards View Photo

Clements, CA — Undercover state agents investigated an illegal operation at a bar just west of Calaveras County.

Old Corner Saloon Owner Todd Anderson was selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards at the establishment in Clements. Agents were able to purchase the cards on several occasions throughout the month of April.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) says Anderson was caught with numerous fraudulent cards, and equipment to make them. The bar is located at 18783 East California Highway 88 in Clements. An additional employee is also under investigation.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar says, “it is disheartening to have members in our community show flagrant disregard for public health in the midst of a pandemic. Distributing, falsifying or purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is against the law and endangers yourself and those around you.”

ABC indicates that the bust was the first of its kind in the state.

The agency reports that Anderson was also hit with a felony charge for having a loaded and unregistered firearm in the business. ABC is planning disciplinary action against Anderson, and the business, which could include suspension or revocation of the ABC license. He could also face federal charges of forgery.