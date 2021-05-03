Coalition Of Lawmakers Support Drought Declaration

Fresno, CA–A group of state lawmakers and county leaders joined together in Fresno County to declare a regional drought emergency, a group that represents much of the San Joaquin Valley, and they urged California Governor Newsome to issue a statewide declaration of emergency. Other Central Valley counties are expected to join in announcing an official state of drought throughout the month.

The group was made up of Democrat, Republicans, and private citizens included Senators Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno), Anna Caballero (D-Salinas), Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger)Assembly Members Jim Patterson (R-Fresno), Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield), Devon Mathis (R-Visalia)Fresno County Chair Steve Brandau, Tulare County Chair Amy Shuklian, Kings County Chair Craig Pedersen, Madera County Chair Rob Poythress, Ryan Jacobsen, CEO, Fresno County Farm Bureau, and Larry Starr, Farmer.

State Senator Andreas Borgeas who represents the Motherlode cautioned about the peril of ignoring this issue by saying “I am afraid that California is doomed to repeat its failures if we do not learn from our past and act now”