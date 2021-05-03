Expanded Hours Coming To Local Libraries

Tuolumne County Public Library logo View Photo

Starting tomorrow both Tuolumne and Twain Harte libraries will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 2 pm-6 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am-2 pm. Library visitors will be allowed to enter and use the computers and browse and check out materials. But even with the return of expanded hours, covid restrictions and limited services will still be in place including the following.

•The number of patrons in the building will be limited to a maximum of five (5) at any one time

•Each patrons visit will be limited to thirty (30) minutes•Masks/face coverings that cover the mouth and nose must be worn at all times while in the library

•Social Distancing of 6 feet will be enforced throughout the library

•Hand sanitizer will be stationed at the main entrance and throughout the library for patrons

All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to being put back on library shelves to meet the State Library’s guideline for coronavirus disinfection