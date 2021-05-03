Supervisor Kirk Gives Opinions On Contentious Issues

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk is weighing in on topics like development, water, marijuana and fire protection.

Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog in which he details his opinions on various issues.

He also writes about the Measure V parcel tax, broadband, forest health, Waste Management and the juvenile hall.

Click here to view the blog. All of the Tuolumne County Supervisors are invited to submit myMotherLode.com blogs so that constituents can read their stances on local issues. Kirk’s District Three covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte and various communities up the Highway 108 corridor.