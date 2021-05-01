What To Do With Yard Waste With Burning Suspended

CalFire Defensible Space View Photo

Sonora, CA – Now that burning is suspended in Tuolumne County, wondering how to get rid of yard waste?

Tuolumne County is offering an easy way through two free green waste drop-off dates on May 15th and June 5th, both Saturdays, to recycle it. Even as we head into fire season residents should complete and continue to maintain their 100 feet of defensible space. The county provided flyer below has all the details and requirements for disposing of green waste :