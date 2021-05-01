Update: Solo Vehicle Crash Blocking Eastbound Lanes Of HWY 108

Crash on Highway 108 between Soulsbyville and Twain Harte View Photo

Update at 6:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that the air ambulance has taken off with one patient and there is no word on their condition. The solo vehicle rollover crash is in the eastbound lane of Highway 108, between Soulsbyville Road and the first Twain Harte entrance. The wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane and traffic is backed up to the Soulsbyville Road intersection, according to the CHP. They ask motorists to avoid the area if possible. A tow crew is heading to the scene.

Original post at 18:34 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo rollover crash on Highway 108, between Soulsbyville Road and the first Twain Harte entrance.

The CHP reports the wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane and the vehicle has lost all four wheels. The wreck happened just after 6 p.m. east of the Soulsbyville Road intersection. An air ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.