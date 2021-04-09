Yosemite Reinstating Day-Use Passes

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Effective May 21, Yosemite National Park will again start requiring visitors to have a pass before entering the park.

The National Park Service says it is so park officials can manage visitation levels and reduce the risks associated with COVID-19. Day-use passes will be required for anyone entering, including those with annual or lifetime passes. The requirement will remain in place through September 30. Reservations will be available starting April 21 and are valid for one vehicle and those people inside.

Yosemite is currently planning to allow 70-percent of the typical summer attendance, which equates to just over 5,700 vehicles each day. The percentage could increase or decrease later this summer depending on the regional COVID-19 numbers.

Day-use reservations are included when visitors make arrangements to stay overnight, including reservations made for the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, the Wawona Hotel and National Park Service-managed campgrounds.

