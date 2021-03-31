PG&E Improving Electrical Infrastructure In Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric reports that it is working on a project this spring that will “harden” its electrical infrastructure in Twain Harte to better prepare for winter storms and the long fire season.

The company reports, “Hardening work includes the installation of stronger and more resilient poles, installing wider cross-arms to increase the separation of power lines and replacing bare power lines with larger, covered lines to reduce the risk of outages caused by vegetation, birds and animals. This project in Twain Harte will harden 1.71 miles of wire and infrastructure and will replace and install a total of 64 poles.”

Paul Standen, PG&E manager of major projects, says, “Twain Harte is in a High Fire-Threat District, making it a prime choice for a hardening project.”

You may notice crews working in various spots in Twain Harte throughout the spring. Similar projects are taking place in several other Northern California communities where the fire threat is considered to be very high.