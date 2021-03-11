More Charges Filed In Disturbing Case Involving Youths

David Lewis Pacheco View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man who targeted local youths on social media in order to obtain explicit photos and sexual acts now has more charges filed against him.

The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reports that an amendment was filed alleging now 54 accounts against 30-year-old David Pacheco of Crystal Falls. We reported earlier that he allegedly used the app SnapChat to communicate with local youth in hopes of trading marijuana for things like sex acts and illicit photos. The first amendment filed by the DA’s Office listed 32 alleged accounts, but the revised amendment has 22 more.

An arraignment was held yesterday, and it was continued to this Friday at 1:30pm in Department Two of Tuolumne County Superior Court. The continuation is related to Pacheco being appointed a new attorney. He has not entered a plea yet.

His bail is set at $250,000. The court has currently granted a motion requested by the DA’s Office that he prove any money used to grant bail is coming from “non-felonious” sources (no money from drug sales). He is being held in Tuolumne County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office earlier stated that Pacheco was arrested following a lengthy investigation and a raid at his Crystal Falls home. He faces charges related to narcotics for sale, selling marijuana to a minor, possession of child pornography and commission of sexual acts with a minor.