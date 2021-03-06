Rescue Crew Combing HWY 108 Snow Park For Missing Visitor

Eduardo Martinez Perez View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – An abandoned vehicle with footprints in the snow walking away from it are the only clues rescuers have to help find a missing man.

Currently, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) members are combing the area but have had no luck finding him. The search began Friday afternoon after a suspicious, abandoned vehicle at the Highway 108 Snow Park in the Pinecrest area was reported to dispatch.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin tells Clarke Broadcasting, “When deputies arrived at the park, it appeared the driver of the vehicle attempted to navigate around the gate but became stuck.” He added that Items belonging to the suspected driver, 31-year-old Eduardo Martinez Perez of Bakersfield, were found outside the vehicle. He is pictured in the image box.

Sheriff’s officials are asking for anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts to please call the dispatch center at (209)533-5815.

An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.