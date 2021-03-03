Record Breaking Donation To Mark Twain Medical Center

Stephanie Geuke, Pardeep Athwal M.D., Doug Archer and Charanjit “CJ” Singh review plans for the new updates coming to the surgery center. View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation has received a $4.5-million gift, and it is the largest donation ever received by the foundation.

The money was donated by the Wings of Freedom Foundation to upgrade the surgery department at the hospital. Equipment will be purchased to better provide specialized services both today and into the future.

“The modernization of surgery services is a big step for Mark Twain,” says Doug Archer, President, and CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center. “This gift is a boost to the entire hospital as the project symbolizes the donors’ commitment to our community and the hospitals’ ability to remain at the forefront of excellence in patient care.”

Chief Medical Officer and Radiologist, Dr. Pardeep Athwal, adds, “Refreshing the operating room and bringing in newer technologies will allow us to perform surgeries that are being performed elsewhere, often outside the county. Patients don’t want to leave the community for their care. With this generous gift we will be able to continue to provide state of the art surgical care to our patients in our community.”

Hospital officials also report that the upgrade of the existing surgical services unit and adjacent areas will incorporate the latest technology to enhance best practices in pre-operative care, surgical care, and post-operative care, providing improved operating rooms to accommodate advanced surgical procedures. Improvements in surgical technologies and medicine also will increase the number of cases that can be performed in an outpatient setting.