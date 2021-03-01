Sonora Council To Vote On Revised Hazy Bulldog Agreement

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora recently changed its policy to start allowing up to three businesses to do recreational sales of marijuana.

Previously, only medicinal sales were allowed through a city pilot program. Click here to read an earlier story about the vote.

At today’s council meeting, the elected leaders will vote on revising the current agreement in place with Hazy Bulldog Farms on Mono Way, a seller of medicinal cannabis, so that they can also sell adult-use (recreational) marijuana. If approved, the business would become the first in the city to legally sell recreational marijuana. The city anticipates the change would result in additional tax revenue.

The proposal will face opposition. District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk put out a video this morning on social media urging residents to speak concerns during the meeting and citing a recent drug bust in which a man was arrested in relation to illegally supplying drugs to local students. Kirk noted that he plans to speak at the meeting.

The council will also vote on sending a letter to Congressman Tom McClintock advocating for the support of the Federal Relief Package for Cities, and hear an update on the Mid-Year budget.

The regular session starts at 5pm.

More information about the items, and how to take part in the meeting, can be found by clicking here.