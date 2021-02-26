Shocking Sex for Drugs Bust Of Sonora Man Targeting Kids On Social Media

Drug items seized including colorful packaging and in vape pens View Photos

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man’s elaborate operation using the social media app Snapchat, frequented by kids, and enticing them with drugs in trade for sex acts and explicit photos has been shut down.

Earlier this week, Clarke Broadcasting made inquiries into Tuesday’s arrest of 30-year-old David Pacheco, today Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin details that following up a tip regarding “suspicious behavior” by Pacheco the sheriff’s High-Risk Supervision Team (HRST) raided his home in Crystal Falls, including his vehicle and a storage unit.

The search turned up over 14 pounds of marijuana, nearly two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated marijuana, marijuana vape pens, tobacco products, alcohol products, and various marijuana-laced snack products including candy, cereal, and fun-sized bags of chips.

Sandelin divulged that based upon the suspect’s phone records and interviews with him, Pacheco sold the drug items pictured in the image box to “more than 100 local minors ranging from children in 8th grade through high school.”

Sandelin disclosed how Pacheco’s bust came about crediting School Resource Officer Deputy Ashely Boujikian with assisting in the investigation. It uncovered how Pacheco was using Snapchat “to send and receive sexually explicit images and videos with juveniles in exchange for marijuana products. He also engaged in sex acts with minors in exchange for drugs.”

Pacheco admitted to the scheme, telling investigators that juveniles had to “verify” themselves by sending him videos of themselves smoking pot before he would allow them into his private chat. The money exchange for the drugs would take place with the juveniles putting money in their mailbox and Pacheco grabbing the money and leaving the drugs in the box.

With more kids home because of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sheriff’s officials warn parents to be vigilant. They offer these tips:

Keep an eye out for snacks in unusual or tampered with packaging and check them for unusual odors. Know who your children are communicating with online and educate them about the dangers of talking with strangers on social media.

Any parent that suspects their child may have been a victim or with information related to this case, is asked to contact the Investigations Division at (209)694-2900.

Pacheco was arrested for possession of a narcotic for sale, selling marijuana to a minor, possession of child pornography, and commission of sexual acts with a minor. As this is an ongoing case involving sensitive information, no further information is available at this time, stated Sandelin.