Construction To Begin On Groveland’s Microgrid To Assist During Power Shutoffs

Groveland Community Services District View Photo

Groveland, CA – PG&E crews will break ground Monday on the Groveland Permanent Interconnection Hub (PIH) that will keep the lights on for most downtown businesses during Public Safety Power Shutdown (PSPS) events.

Also known as a microgrid, it will be the first community in Tuolumne County to get this new service, which is a partnership with the Groveland Community Services District (CSD). It will be located between Mary Laveroni Park and the district’s fire station on Highway 120, between Ferretti Road and Hopper Street in Groveland, as shown in the map at the bottom of the page.

District officials tell Clarke Broadcasting they have been working closely with the utility in preparing for this installation. While installing the grid, company contractors will be enclosing the western portion of the parking lot, including road access and the grassy area around the flagpole, with temporary perimeter fencing.

During a power shutoff, district officials explain that all underground service lines will be supplied by portable, low emission, high-efficiency generators supplied by PG&E and directly connected into the PIH at the park. Further details on the microgrid can be viewed here.