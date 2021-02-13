Sonora Area Foundation Details COVID-19 Impacts And Needs In Communities

Sonora, CA — COVID-19 continues to impact all communities and right here in Tuolumne County where the need is great, according to the Sonora Area Foundation (SAF).

This weekend’s Mother Lode View features SAF Executive Director Darrell Slocum. The foundation gives a helping hand to many charities and organizations in the community. Slocum details how the coronavirus has affected them, stating, “The impact has been far and wide. Most noticeably, immediately all of our non-profit organizations had to determine how to function, how to operate. Our non-profits, for the most part, had to close their doors. They had to figure out how to provision their employees to be able to work remotely and then to continue to provide the necessary services.”

Slocum will also focus on the need in the community as the pandemic lingers on, detailing, “They [charities and organizations] have seen and continue to see an increased request for services. Specifically, the ATCCA Food Bank and other food pantries have all seen increases in demand, including participants who have never used those organizations in the past.”

Slocum also outlined how the community has and can pitch-in to help those in need, click here for more details and here for ATCCA.