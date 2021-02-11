Two Arrested For Drugs, Forgery And Identity Theft

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A simple check on a suspicious vehicle uncovered drugs, identity theft and forgery, initiating an investigation that remains ongoing.

Watching that parked vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 26 in Valley Springs near Senders Market Ace Hardware and observing odd behavior by the two occupants inside a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy decided to check it out. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he recognized the individuals, Jessica James Brauer, 29, of San Andreas, and Timothy L Potts, 46, as both were on probation. Potts had an illegal baton on him, which was also a violation of his probation.

A search of the vehicle turned up 11 grams of methamphetamine, several stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses that had been altered. There were also several social security numbers, private personal information for both citizens and businesses and fake checks made out to Potts totaling over $10,000.

Both were arrested without incident for drugs, forgery, identity theft, and violation of probation. Potts is being held without bail due to the latter charge. Sheriff’s officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that the investigation will continue over the next several weeks with efforts focusing on contacting and interviewing the many victims.