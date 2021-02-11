2021 Adult Education Administrator of the Year From Calaveras County

Jared Hungerford Director of Curriculum and Instruction-Adult Education Coordinator for the Calaveras County Office of Education View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A Calaveras County educator was recognized out of hundreds of others as a top education administrator.

Jared Hungerford has been awarded the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 7 award as the Adult Education Administrator of the Year. Serving more than 17,000 California educators, the ACSA is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States, according to its website. The group states “its top priority is advocating for public school students in kindergarten through grade 12, as well as adult learners. Our mission is to be the driving force of education in California and beyond.”

Hungerford is the Director of Curriculum and Instruction/Adult Education Coordinator for the Calaveras County Office of Education, located in Angels Camp.

He garnered the coveted title from a field of over 750 educational leaders from Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties that belong to ACSA Region 7. ACSA serves administrators in 19 regions throughout California, each made up of local charters.