High Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory

Bear Valley Resort View Photo

A winter storm will bring snow to the Northern and Central Sierra Nevada starting tomorrow afternoon and continuing into tomorrow night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, from noon on Thursday through 7 AM Friday.

The heaviest snow is expected during the evening into the early part of the overnight with snow diminishing Friday morning.

The snow levels will be 5,000 to 6,000 feet with the majority of the accumulation expected above the 6,000 foot elevation.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to sixteen inches.

Winds may gust as high as forty mph.

The combination of snow and wind can lead to hazardous conditions for hikers and campers in the advisory areas. Mountain travel will be difficult, with chain controls and reduced visibility likely. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.