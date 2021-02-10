Sonora Area Foundation Supporting Non-Profits In Their Missions

Sonora Area Foundation Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) is highlighting community givers such as the Mother Lode Food Project and which acts as a support for the ATCAA Food Bank. The SAF’s Community Recovery Fund is a dedicated place where those who wanted to donate to COVID-19 related community help can give money. The fund is for the sole purpose of awarding grants to help non-profits in their missions. Those who receive help are in many different circumstances, from those who have suffered from the virus, to those losing their jobs, businesses and livelihoods because of the shut-downs.

Darrell Slocum, SAF Executive Director, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog entitled “Community Recovery Fund And The Mother Lode Food Project .” He notes the community has stepped up to help those in need and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Slocum says, “These needs were wide and varied, including helping parents feed their families, making sure our seniors are safe, helping people stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and more.”

