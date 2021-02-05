Recent Storms Pull Some Parts Of State Out Of Drought

US Drought Monitor View Photo

Sonora, CA — The US Drought Monitor has released its first report following last week’s heavy storm system.

85-percent of the state is now in some severity of drought, compared to 95-percent a week ago. The main area that moved from “moderate drought” to the less severe “abnormally dry” stretches from the Monterey Bay south to Ventura. A large area stretching from the Central Valley northeast to the Sierra Nevada went from “severe drought” to “moderate drought.” An area along the far northern coast also moved from “moderate drought” to “abnormally dry.”

The Mother Lode counties, including Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador and Mariposa, are all in a state of “moderate drought.”

The US Drought Monitor releases a new report, weekly.