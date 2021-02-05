Changes Related To Rafting Permits On Tuolumne River

Sonora, CA — Rafting on the Wild and Scenic Tuolumne River requires a permit, and the process to acquire one is shifting online.

In the past, visitors would stop into one of the Forest Service offices to acquire a permit as part of the trip planning process. Effective this week, rafters are now directed to go to recreation.gov to get one. You need to have the permit with you when heading out on the Tuolumne Wild and Scenic River. It can be acquired as late as midnight prior to the day you are rafting. Of note, permits are only required for private river trips, and not if you are going with a commercial outfitter and guide.

The Tuolumne River was designated as Wild and Scenic in 1984. It originates in the remains of the Lyell Glacier and travels 83 miles through waterfalls and canyons in Yosemite National Park and 27 miles of clear whitewater in the Stanislaus National Forest, and ending at the Don Pedro Reservoir on Bureau of Land Management land.