Newsom Reviewing California Attorney General Candidates

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Xavier Becerra has been nominated as President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services Secretary, and if approved, Governor Gavin Newsom will need to name a new California Attorney General.

At a press conference yesterday, Governor Newsom stated he is “very close” to finalizing a pick.

Becerra has been serving in the position since January of 2017. Former Governor Jerry Brown appointed him to finish out the term of Kamala Harris who was elected to the US Senate.

The Associated Press reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lobbying for Newsom to appoint Congressman Adam Schiff. He led the House’s first impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump. The AP notes that several other candidates are either lobbying or under consideration. They include California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Oakland Assemblyman Rob Bonta and Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton.

Attorney General is one the highest-profile elected positions in the state, behind the Governor, and recently has been a springboard to other higher offices. In the four years prior to now Vice President Harris serving in the position, it was held by Jerry Brown, from 2007-2011, and then he went on to become Governor again.