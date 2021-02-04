Lingering Power Outages Plague Mother Lode A Week After Storms Hit

Remaining PG&E power outages in the Mother Lode 2-3-21 4 p.m. View Photos

Sonora, CA — PG&E says crews are making progress, but the deep snow, downed trees and equipment damage remains the main obstacles to getting customers electricity restored.

Utility spokesperson Megan McFarland updated Clarke Broadcasting that the number of customers without power in the Mother Lode is about 3,400, which is a drop from the 10,000 at the height of the outages. Most of those were centered along the Highway 4 and 108 corridors.

Those highways remain the main areas with lingering outages. In Tuolumne County, there are about 1,100 customers without power in the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine and Long Barn areas. The estimated repair time runs from this evening to Thursday night.

In Calaveras County, there are around 2,300 customers without power, 2,282 of those customers are in Arnold where there are 24 separate outages. McFarland details the utility has 53 crews there today working to make repairs and restore power. She adds that the estimated restoration time is looking like Friday and Saturday.