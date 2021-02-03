Water Main Break Closes Downtown Sonora Street

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews are working to repair an emergency mainline water pipe in downtown Sonora that has shut down a section of one street.

TUD reports that a span of Stewart Street, from the Saint James Episcopal Church or “Red Church” on Elkin Street to East Jackson Street. Additionally, residents in the areas of Stewart, Dodge, and Norlin streets along with Upper and Lower Sunset drives may find low water pressure to no water when they turn on the tap.

Once the pipe is fixed, crews will begin flushing to clear out the lines. TUD advises that customers may experience air in their pipes and recommended that water from an outside hose bib be turned on to clear any possible sediment left in the pipeline.

The mainline water break was first reported to TUD around 10:50 a.m. by the City of Sonora Police Department and repairs began shortly after that.