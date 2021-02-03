COVID-19 Numbers Falling In California

Sonora, CA — The number of new coronavirus cases statewide dipped to 12,000 yesterday, the lowest figure since November when daily figures were reaching 40,000.

California’s top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says hospital capacity is also increasing, as just last month the state was having discussions about rationing care. He says if the current trends continue, the number of COVID hospitalizations will be cut in half by March.

Three weeks ago the number of ICU patients was at a record 4,900, and it is now down to 3,800. Because of this, all of the state’s stay at home orders are now lifted.

However, Dr. Ghaly said the chance for another surge “is real” if Californians drop their guard, or if mutations become more prevalent. He also warned that Super Bowl parties could become “super-spreader” events, so he urged people to avoid gatherings, adding, “Don’t fumble this.”

California is also facing challenges in rolling out the vaccine, but Dr. Ghaly countered that 3.5 million doses have been administered to this point. Until there is mass vaccination, though, the risk of community transmission still remains high, so he indicates it is important to keep washing your hands regularly, wear a mask and physical distance.