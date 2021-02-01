Higher Elevation Communities Still Impacted By Power Outages

Cleanup in Tuolumne County View Photo

Mi Wuk Village, CA — Clean up continues early this week in the Confidence, Mi Wuk Village and Long Barn areas following last week’s storm system.

PG&E reports that there are around a thousand without power due to various outages. Trees are down in many areas and there are emergency road closures on Lama Road and a portion of Middlecamp Road from Highland to Michigan. County officials over the weekend were urging people to move cars off the roadways so snowplows could get through.

Arnold is also similarly hit by power outages with around a thousand without electricity. PG&E is hoping to have most outages restored by late tonight.

