Campbell Highlights Tuolumne County Government Priorities

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Ryan Campbell.

He will provide a recap of the three-day board workshop in which goals and priorities were identified for the new year. He will also talk about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination, the recent storm impacts, and preparing for the midyear budget review.

Campbell, who represents District Two, was elected to the board two years ago and was picked by his fellow supervisors to serve as chairman at the first meeting of the year.