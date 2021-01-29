Friday School Delays And Power Outages

Friday Power Outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — While the storm system is ending this morning, cleanup will continue.

There are still several thousand PG&E customers in the Arnold area without electricity due to numerous outages. Crews will be busy in that area throughout the day. There is not an estimated restoration time.

There are also a few thousand customers without power due to scattered outages in Twain Harte, Confidence, Mi Wuk Village, Sugar Pine. There is also no estimated restoration time. In addition, several hundred are still in the dark in Cedar Ridge. Access issues, due to snow and downed trees, are creating challenges in the higher elevations.

There are also 513 customers in the Groveland area without power, and smaller outages in Sonora, Phoenix Lake and Mono Vista.

Numerous schools are also starting late or closed today. Click here for the latest information.