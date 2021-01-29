California Campgrounds To Reopen Including In Stanislaus National Forest

Sonora, CA – With the regional stay-at-home orders lifted for all areas in the state, California State Parks today announced the reopening of campground sites for existing reservation holders.

Stanislaus National Park is included as one of the 18 USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region parks. State officials relay that the department will be using a phased approach to reopen other state campground sites for new reservations starting today (Jan. 28). Reservations can be made at least two days in advance prior to arrival at ReserveCalifornia.com, click here.

As the access to the parks increases, park officials note it is critical that Californians continue to recreate responsibly in the outdoors as the pandemic is far from over. They ask that visitors stay local, wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings with people outside the immediate household. Visitors are also advised that not all campground sites are open to the public due to the pandemic, wildfire impacts, and other issues. Day use outdoor areas of park units currently open to the public remain open, group campsites remain closed.