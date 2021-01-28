Crews Fixing Water Issue In Cedar Ridge

Sonora, CA — Emergency water line repairs are being made on Kewin Mill Road in the Cedar Ridge area.

TUD Spokesperson Lisa Westbrook says, “It appears a fire hydrant has been damaged, which has caused a major reduction in the district’s water supply for the Cedar Ridge area. TUD is asking all customers in the Cedar Ridge area to conserve water until the repair has been completed.”

Westbrook adds many customers will have the water completely shut off while the work is taking place. There are around 500 customers in the Cedar Ridge region.

She adds, “We are currently estimating that it could take up to four hours to complete the repair. We also want to remind people in the area that we have flaggers in the project work area on Kewin Mill Road, so travel with caution and please avoid the area if you can.”

Also of note, the Cedar Ridge area has been hit hard with power outages during the storm, and PG&E has not indicated when there will be full electricity restoration for those impacted.