Valley Drug Dealer Busted On Highway 108

Vehicle Searched During Drug Bust View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a driver was pulled over on Highway 108 near Jamestown early yesterday morning after his vehicle unsafely crossed over the double yellow lines.

The driver, 32-year-old Jay Davi of Modesto had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was on searchable probation. The deputy looked through the car and spotted 20 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. Davi was arrested for his out of county warrant and for possessing and transporting methamphetamine for sale.

The arrest occurred shortly before 4am. His warrant was for similar drug-related offenses.