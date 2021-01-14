19 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Cases by Date of Report 1-13-2021 View Photo

Sonora, CA – A total of 16 newly identified community cases and 3 new Sierra Conservation inmates cases are reported by public health today. Public health says all the new cases appear to be isolating. A total of 7 individuals have been released from isolation and 2 have been discharged from the hospital, a total of 3 are currently hospitalized.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 1 male under 20, 1 female in their 20s, 2 males and 1 female in their 30s, 2 males and 2 females in their 50s, 2 males and 3 females in their 60s, and 1 male and a female in their 70s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,270 cases split between 2,092 community cases and 1,178 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,916 with 140 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 82 active inmate cases today. Total tested 22,912.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new modification to Phase 1B, Tier 1of vaccine distribution that includes all 65 years and older residents to be eligible to get a shot, as earlier reported here with reaction from TCPH. Vaccine information has been added to our Coronavirus page here. For those who qualify as Phase 1A, the vaccine interest form has been posted here.

Public health says they do not currently have a registry for phases beyond 1A and will notify Clarke Broadcasting, the media, and post updates here.

Tuolumne County has a mobile COVID-19 testing team shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. It has been confirmed to be at the Groveland Community Hall on January 18th (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Mondays after that and at Tuolumne Memorial Hall tomorrow, January 14th but not on January 21st due to a location scheduling conflict. To schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time select the new location site at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Blueprint data was updated this week and Tuolumne County continues to meet the Purple Tier criteria. The case rate is 27.6 up from 25.4 last week but down from the end of December (34.4). Test positivity rate excluding prisons is 8.6% up from 7.7% last week and also higher than at the end of December (8.2%).

More Sonora High School students will be on-campus tomorrow under a hybrid model as detailed here. The majority of the school has been doing distance learning since November 19.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Wednesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available. The region’s hospitals are projected to remain above 85% full over the next 4 weeks and remain under the Stay at Home Order along with the Bay Area and Southern California regions. Sacramento region’s ICU capacity is now 9.4% but it is projected to rise above 15% in the next four weeks, prompting the state to lift the order as reported here. The region includes El Dorado County, home to Lake Tahoe, Alpine and Amador. The Northern California region remained out of the order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/13 2 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 1 (71) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/12 141 12 (1,315)

3.5% of pop. 17 21 (1,150) 24 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/12 44 23 (945)

2% of pop. 12 10 (879) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/13 2,833 82 (12,471) 7.7% of pop. 33 262 (9,508) 130 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/13 34 0 (331)

1.8% of pop. 1 7 (293) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/13 3,687 283 (22,649) 7.8% of pop. 43 177 (18,958) 287 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/13 142 13 (778) 5.5% of pop. NA 5 (632) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/13 6,612 802 (54,796) 7% of pop. 321/84 867 (47,448) 736 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/13 4,501 543 (40,252)

7.1% of pop. 359/81 450 (35,042) 709 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/13 140 19 (3,270) 6.2% of pop. 3 9 (1,916) 36 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 3.9%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.