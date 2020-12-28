Supervisors To Review Terra Vi Lodge

Terra Vi Lodge Yosemite View Photo

Sonora, CA — An appeal over the Tuolumne County Planning Commission’s approval of the Terra Vi Lodge Yosemite will go before the board of supervisors.

A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 1pm. The planning commission approved plans for the resort at the intersection of Highway 120 and Sawmill Mountain Road on December 1st, but opponents filed an appeal to the supervisors. Around 40 members of the public spoke during the five-hour meeting. In the end, it was approved 6-1.

The project calls for the construction of 140 guest rooms, 25 cabins, a market and a lodge.

Two weeks ago the supervisors heard an appeal regarding another south county development project, the Yosemite Undercanvas. The supervisors supported, with a 5-0 vote, the planning commission’s earlier approval of the project.

For details on how to take part in tomorrow’s meeting, or give comments, click here.

Tuesday’s special meeting will be the final for outgoing supervisors John Gray, Sherri Brennan and Karl Rodefer. Incoming supervisors Kathleen Haff, David Goldemberg and Jaron Brandon will take the oath of office next week.