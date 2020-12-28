Tribe Donates Food To Those In Need

Food donated by Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians to those in need View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some local food pantries received a combined $5,000 in holiday food donations from the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians.

It included meat, packaged foods and baked items. $2,500 worth of items were donated to the ATCAA Food Bank in Jamestown and the same amount to Sierra Senior Providers in Sonora.

“The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians has strong roots in the community, and we want to do our part to help our friends and neighbors,” said Tribal Chairwoman Andrea Reich. “This year has been especially challenging, and it’s important to lend a hand to those needing a little extra help this holiday season.”

The food was delivered shortly before Christmas Day to be dispersed to local residents.