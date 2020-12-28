Cloudy
46.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tribe Donates Food To Those In Need

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Food donated by Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians to those in need

Food donated by Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians to those in need

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some local food pantries received a combined $5,000 in holiday food donations from the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians.

It included meat, packaged foods and baked items. $2,500 worth of items were donated to the ATCAA Food Bank in Jamestown and the same amount to Sierra Senior Providers in Sonora.

“The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians has strong roots in the community, and we want to do our part to help our friends and neighbors,” said Tribal Chairwoman Andrea Reich. “This year has been especially challenging, and it’s important to lend a hand to those needing a little extra help this holiday season.”

The food was delivered shortly before Christmas Day to be dispersed to local residents.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 