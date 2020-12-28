2020 Fire Season Comes To A Close

Knights Fire in Stanislaus County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Effective this morning, the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is officially transitioning out of fire season.

The recent rains and cooler temperatures have considerably lowered the risk for wildfires.

The notable corresponding change for local residents is that residential burn permits are no longer required for pile burning.

CAL Fire Unit Chief Nick Casci notes, “Residents are urged to take appropriate precautions to prevent sparking a wildfire. If residents choose to burn, it is their responsibility to maintain control of their fire.”

Burning is only allowed on permissive days, as determined by local air pollution control districts.

The 2020 fire season was unfortunately record-breaking for California. Over 8,100 fires ignited in CAL Fire’s state responsibility area totaling over 1.4 million acres burned. It is only part of the overall story, as statewide, 4.2-million acres burned across state, federal and local jurisdictions.

The coming months are an ideal time to clear defensible space, but officials encourage everyone to do so responsibly and to maintain control of any burn piles.