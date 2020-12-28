Cloudy
Fatal House Fire In Ponderosa Hills

By B.J. Hansen
Fatal Ponderosa Hills Fire

Tuolumne, CA — A person was sadly found deceased inside a home that caught on fire last night in the Ponderosa Hills area of Tuolumne County.

Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the incident was reported early in the seven o’clock hour in the 2200 block of Canyonview Drive.

Adding, “Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully involved and started making suppression efforts.”

Within about 20 minutes, officials located a deceased person. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the person was inside the structure. Officials have not stated whether it is a male or female, and the cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

The fire was contained at around 8:30pm. No additional information is immediately available.

